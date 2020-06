June 2 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* L.I.A. PURE CAPITAL LTD REPORTS 12.58% STAKE IN THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES AS OF MAY 31 2020 - SEC FILING

* L.I.A. PURE CAPITAL LTD SAYS ACQUIRED THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES ADSS BECAUSE THEY BELIEVE THAT THE ADSS ARE UNDERVALUED

* L.I.A. PURE CAPITAL LTD SAYS INTENDS TO SEEK POSITIONS OF THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES'S BOARD AND MAY SEEK TO GAIN CONTROL INTEREST IN THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES