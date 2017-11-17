FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lianluo Smart announces sale of wholly owned unit Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 1:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Lianluo Smart announces sale of wholly owned unit Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lianluo Smart Ltd

* Lianluo Smart Limited announces sale of wholly owned subsidiary Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

* Lianluo Smart Ltd - ‍Expects sale price for BDL will be approximately RMB10 million​

* Lianluo Smart Ltd - ‍ Prior to selling BDL, co’s sleep diagnosis and smart medical service related assets will be transferred to another unit of co

* Lianluo Smart-Transaction to significantly reduce amortization of fixed assets, intangible assets, personnel and labor costs of related product lines​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
