Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lianluo Smart Ltd:

* LIANLUO SMART LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRICING OF APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION OFFERING

* LIANLUO SMART LTD - AGREED TO SELL 3.5 MILLION CLASS A COMMON SHARES AT $0.70 PER SHARE