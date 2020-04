April 2 (Reuters) - Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2019 NET PROFIT UP 56.0% Y/Y AT 1.2 BILLION YUAN ($169.16 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SPIN OFF ITS BIOTECHNOLOGY UNIT FOR LISTING IN SHANGHAI STAR MARKET

* SAYS IT AND UNITS PLAN TO APPLY FOR FINANCING OF UP TO 15 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2R1APOL; bit.ly/2wct81i; bit.ly/3aFDBkS Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)