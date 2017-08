June 19 (Reuters) - Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd

* Says shareholder First Seafront Fund signs agreement to sell 92.8 million shares or 6.1 percent stake in the company for 1.86 billion yuan ($272.92 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2srLftz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8151 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)