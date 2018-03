March 6 (Reuters) - Liaoning Sg Automotive Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SOLD 1,390 VEHICLES IN FEB, DOWN 12.3 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS IT SOLD 3,450 VEHICLES IN JAN-FEB, UP 3.8 PERCENT Y/Y Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Fgw5Nv Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)