May 1 (Reuters) - Libbey Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $181.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $178.3 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET SALES INCREASE IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS, COMPARED TO FULL-YEAR 2017, ON A REPORTED BASIS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $50 MILLION TO $55 MILLION

* FOR H1 2018 CO AFFIRMED NET SALES INCREASE IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS, WHEN COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF 2017, ON A REPORTED BASIS