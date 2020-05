May 4 (Reuters) - Liberbank SA:

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 137 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 114 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 19 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 21 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* CET 1 RATIO FULLY LOADED 13.0% AT END-MARCH VERSUS 12.5% YEAR AGO

* BAD LOAN RATIO 3.2% AT END-MARCH VERSUS 4.5% YEAR AGO

* BOOKED GENERIC PROVISIONS OF 23 MILLION EUROS (16 MILLION EUROS LOANS AND 7 MILLION EUROS REO'S) AS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES