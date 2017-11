Nov 16 (Reuters) - LIBERBANK SA:

* SAYS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WAS SUBSCRIBED IN FULL, FOR THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF 499.0 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SAYS DEMAND FOR SHARES IN CAPITAL INCREASE CORRESPONDS TO 7.9 TIMES THE SHARES OFFERED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)