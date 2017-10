Sept 12 (Reuters) - COMISION NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES (CNMV):

* TRADING SUSPENSION OF LIBERBANK SA TO BE LIFTED FROM 1430 LOCAL TIME

* SHORT-SELLING BAN ON LIBERBANK SHARES EXTENDED UNTIL NOV 30

* TO LIFT SHORT-SELLING BAN WHEN EXPECTED CAPITAL INCREASE OF LIBERBANK IS COMPLETED