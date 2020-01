BRIEF-Liberbank To Sell 2.23% Stake In CASER To Helvetia For 25.7 Mln Euros

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Liberbank:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH HELVETIA TO SELL 2.23% OF CASER FOR 25.7 MILLION EUROS, REDUCING ITS SHAREHOLDING TO 9.99%

* TRANSACTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT OF 17 BASIC POINTS ON CET 1 CAPITAL AND 37 BASIC POINTS ON TOTAL CAPITAL, FULLY LOADED IN BOTH CASES, AS OF SEPT 30, 2019

* REACHES DEAL WITH CASER TO RENEW GENERAL INSURANCE DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT, WHICH WILL INCLUDE CASH PAYMENT OF 43 MILLION EUROS, MAINTAINING SCHEME OF REST OF DISTRIBUTION COMMISSIONS THAT LIBERBANK CURRENTLY RECEIVES