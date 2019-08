BRIEF-Liberty Global Reiterates Commitment to Binding Terms of Sunrise's Acquisition of UPC Switzerland

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc:

* LIBERTY GLOBAL REITERATES COMMITMENT TO BINDING TERMS OF SUNRISE’S ACQUISITION OF UPC SWITZERLAND

* LIBERTY GLOBAL- NOTES RECENT STATEMENTS BY FREENET, SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY’S SWISS OPERATION BY SUNRISE, ANNOUNCED IN FEB

* FULLY COMMITTED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION AS AGREED

* CO HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING AMENDING BINDING TRANSACTION TERMS, AND HAS NO INTENTION OR INTEREST IN DOING SO

* CO PLEASED WITH CONTINUED TURNAROUND BY UPC SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: