Liberty Global Plc:

* LIBERTY GLOBAL REPORTS Q4 AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* ANNOUNCED NEW $2 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN FOR 2018

* ‍IN 2018 EXPECT TO DELIVER AROUND 5% REBASED OCF GROWTH​

* ‍IN 2018 EXPECT ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OF $1.6 BILLION AND P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BILLION​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $3,988 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.95 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍OPERATING INCOME $ 496 MILLION​