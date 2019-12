Dec 17 (Reuters) - Liberty Global PLC:

* LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS REGARDING COMBINATION OF UPC SWITZERLAND AND SUNRISE, CONFIRMS TURNAROUND PLAN ON TRACK

* LIBERTY GLOBAL -DESPITE CO’S WILLINGNESS, IT’S CLEAR THAT SUNRISE BOARD OF DIRECTORS & THEIR LARGEST SHAREHOLDER CANNOT AGREE AMONGST THEMSELVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: