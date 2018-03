March 23 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc:

* LIBERTY GLOBAL - UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS

* LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC - ‍ UNIT'S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED - SEC FILING​ Source text: (bit.ly/2HXhl73) Further company coverage: