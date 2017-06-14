FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014

* Liberty Global PLC - under terms, certain lenders have agreed to provide a $855.0 million term loan facility to Unitymedia Finance - SEC filing

* Liberty Global PLC - final maturity date for term loan B facility is September 30, 2025

* Liberty Global PLC - proceeds of loans to be used for refinancing, repayment or prepayment of any existing indebtedness of any member of group

* Liberty Global PLC - term loan B facility bears interest at a rate of libor plus 2.25% per annum subject to a libor floor of 0.00% Source text - bit.ly/2rxlZAa Further company coverage:

