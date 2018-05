May 8 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc:

* QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MILLION, UP 4.2 PERCENT

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO REPURCHASE A TOTAL OF $2 BILLION OF STOCK THIS YEAR

* SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY

* EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BILLION TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $4.06 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S