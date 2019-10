Oct 22 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc:

* LIBERTY GLOBAL SUPPORTS CANCELLATION OF SUNRISE EGM

* COMMITMENTS BY LIBERTY GLOBAL IN RECENTLY ANNOUNCED CONDITIONAL RIGHTS PURCHASE AGREEMENT WILL LAPSE AND THEREBY TERMINATE

* LIBERTY GLOBAL- SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES TO REMAIN IN PLACE WITH SOME MINOR AMENDMENTS