BRIEF-Liberty Holdings Reports AUM Of R668 Billion At March-end

May 14 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: LBH - OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS - FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH TOTAL AUM AMOUNTED TO R668 BILLION COMPARED TO R738 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD - CRISIS IS CREATING SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY FOR LIBERTY’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECT INCREASED PRESSURE ON NEW BUSINESS VOLUMES AND MARGINS