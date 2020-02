BRIEF-Liberty Holdings Sees FY Normalised HEPS Between 1 145,1 Cents And 1 226,9 Cents

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: LBH - TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS - FY NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE EXPECTED BETWEEN 1 145,1 CENTS AND 1 226,9 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* LIBERTY - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 1 177,8 CENTS AND 1 276,0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* LIBERTY - FY BASIC EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE EXPECTED BETWEEN 1 111,4 CENTS AND 1 200,3 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE