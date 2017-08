BRIEF-Liberty Holdings sees HY HEPS between 546.9 - 613.5 cents

July 26 (Reuters) - LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD:

* HY HEADLINE EARNINGS AND NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS ARE LOWER THAN FIRST HALF OF 2016, BUT REFLECT A RECOVERY IN COMPARISON TO SECOND HALF OF 2016

* HY BASIC EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 8% TO 18% LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* SEES HY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 546,9 CENTS AND 613,5 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)