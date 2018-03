March 28 (Reuters) - Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 1.10 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 941.9 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* FY TOTAL INCOME 9.69 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 9.02 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* RECOMMENDS A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.5 SHILLINGS PER SHARE Further company coverage: