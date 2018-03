March 13 (Reuters) - Liberty Latin America Ltd:

* LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA - ON MARCH 7, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT ORIGINALLY DATED MAY 16, 2016‍​

* LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA SAYS AMENDED,RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ADDITIONAL TERM B-4 FACILITY,$625 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2DpdvB0) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)