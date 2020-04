BRIEF-Liberty Leaf Says Subsidiary Just Kush Has Initiated Its First Crop Of Plants

April 21 (Reuters) - Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd:

* SAYS SUBSIDIARY JUST KUSH ENTERPRISES LTD, A FEDERALLY-LICENSED PRODUCER OF CANNABIS, HAS INITIATED ITS FIRST CROP OF PLANTS

* SAYS ANTICIPATES THAT FACILITY WILL BE RAMPED UP TO FULL CAPACITY WITH STAGGERED INITIATION OF PRODUCTION OF AN ADDITIONAL 3 LOTS OF PLANTS WITHIN COMING MONTHS

* SAYS FIRST CROP IS A POTENT, KUSH DOMINANT HYBRID STRAIN (>20% THC)

* SAYS CUTTING COSTS AND REDUCED COMPENSATION TO OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY 50% IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19