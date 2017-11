Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* LIBERTY MEDIA CHAIRMAN JOHN MALONE SAYS HAD 4 APPROACHES FOR CHARTER - CNBC

* LIBERTY MEDIA CHAIRMAN SAYS OPEN TO DEAL TALK FOR CHARTER, DOES NOT MEAN DEAL COMING - CNBC

* LIBERTY MEDIA CHAIRMAN SAYS MOST CHARTER OFFERS ARE NOT SUBSTANTIAL, NONE OF THE OFFERS WORTH BRINGING TO BOARD - CNBC Further company coverage: