July 17, 2017 / 11:53 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Liberty Media launches process to increase Formula 1 term loan and revolver capacity

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* Liberty Media launches process to increase Formula 1 term loan and revolver capacity

* Liberty Media Corp - ‍intends to launch a process to syndicate an up to $200 million add-on to $3,102 million usd term loan​

* Liberty Media-intends to seek amendments to first lien facilities agreement to, among other things, increase revolving facility capacity to up to $500 million​

* Liberty Media Corp says term loan and revolving facility will remain non-recourse to liberty

* Liberty Media-intends to cause delta topco units to use proceeds of term loan add-on with cash on hand to repay balance of $300 million second lien facility​

* Liberty Media - to launch process to syndicate add-on to term loan under syndicated first lien facilities agreement executed by some delta topco ltd units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

