April 14 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORP SAYS CEO GREGORY MAFFEI’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $44.0 MILLION, INCLUDING $27.8 MILLION OF OPTION AWARDS - SEC FILING

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORP SAYS FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATIO WITH 2019 NEW MAFFEI TERM OPTIONS WAS 473:1

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORP SAYS FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATIO WITHOUT 2019 NEW MAFFEI TERM OPTIONS, WAS 258:1 Source text: bit.ly/2Vt3yxC Further company coverage: