BRIEF-Liberty Mutual says coronavirus to dampen future net written premium growth

April 28 (Reuters) - Liberty Mutual Insurance Co:

* LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED Q1 2020 IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* LIBERTY MUTUAL SEES PRELIMINARY Q1 NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF APPROXIMATELY $10 BILLION, COMBINED RATIO OF 97%

* LIBERTY MUTUAL SAYS Q1 NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS NOT MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19, BUT SAYS COVID-19 AND RELATED ECONOMIC DOWNTURN TO DAMPEN GROWTH IN FUTURE QUARTERS

* LIBERTY MUTUAL SEES MORE MEANINGFUL IMPACT IN Q2, Q3 FROM COVID-19 ON COMBINED RATIO AS SITUATION EVOLVES

* LIBERTY MUTUAL PRELIMINARILY ESTIMATES TOTAL EQUITY $23 BILLION IN Q1, DOWN 2% FROM YEAR END, REFLECTING UNREALIZED INVESTMENT LOSSES

* LIBERTY MUTUAL SAYS FROM A FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE, EXPECTS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INSURANCE OPERATIONS TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE FROM MODERATELY SIZED CATASTROPHE LOSS

* LIBERTY MUTUAL SEES NET INVESTMENT INCOME DAMPENED IN COMING QUARTERS AS WELL BY LOWER VALUATIONS ON OUR PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: