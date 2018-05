May 7 (Reuters) - Liberty Oilfield Services Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $495 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $491 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. STOCKHOLDERS $23.7 MILLION

* HAS STAFFED FLEET 22 AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO DEPLOY FLEET 22 ON A DEDICATED BASIS AT END OF Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: