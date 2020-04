BRIEF-Liberty Oilfield Services Suspends Future Quarterly Dividends Until Business Conditions Warrant Reinstatement

April 2 (Reuters) - Liberty Oilfield Services Inc:

* LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS INCLUDING CAPACITY & COST REDUCTIONS, EXECUTIVE AND BOARD PAY CUTS AND DIVIDEND SUSPENSION

* LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC - IS SUSPENDING FUTURE QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS UNTIL BUSINESS CONDITIONS WARRANT REINSTATEMENT

* LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC SAYS ALSO CUTTING 2020 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN RANGE OF $70 TO $90 MILLION

* LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE WEIGHTED TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR.

* LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC SAYS LIBERTY’S DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO REDUCE THEIR CASH RETAINER FOR BOARD SERVICE BY 30%, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020.

* LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC- OFFICERS OF CO HAVE AGREED TO BASE SALARY REDUCTION OF 30% THAT IS GREATER THAN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 20%