BRIEF-Liberty Says 2019 Headline Earnings Of R3 254 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd:

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD - HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR 2019 OF R3 254 MILLION, WHICH INCLUDES A POSITIVE ADJUSTMENT OF R55 MILLION

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT REDUCED BY TRANSFERS TO OTHER EXTERNAL MANAGERS OF R25,4 BILLION IN FY

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD - SOLVENCY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT COVER OF LIBERTY OF 1,99 TIMES AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD - DECLARED A GROSS FINAL DIVIDEND OF 436 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD - FOCUS ON CONCLUDING OUTCOMES FOR REMAINING OPERATIONS UNDER OWNERSHIP REVIEW AND OPTIMISING OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH STANDARD BANK

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD -FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (CENTS) 1 220.0 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: