April 16 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings:

* LIBERTY - HIGH COURT OF GAUTENG HAS RULED IN FAVOUR OF LIBERTY

* LIBERTY HOLDINGS- JUDGEMENT CONFIRMED CO’S USE OF DISCOVERY AND VITALITY TRADEMARKS DOES NOT AMOUNT TO TRADEMARK INFRINGEMENT OR UNLAWFUL COMPETITION Further company coverage: