in a month
July 4, 2017 / 5:25 PM

BRIEF-Liberty Specialty Markets picks Luxembourg as HQ for post-Brexit EU operations

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Liberty Specialty Markets:

* Co, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, intends to headquarter its post-Brexit EU operations in Luxembourg‍​

* Move follows detailed analysis of potential jurisdictions to ensure LSM's post-Brexit structure complements its European strategy

* Will be seeking regulatory approvals to operate via an insurance company and insurance intermediary domiciled in Luxembourg

* LSM will maintain its London headquarters

* Expects to make a further announcement about that to its clients and employees later this year Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

