BRIEF-Liberty Two Degrees FY Distribution Of 59.22 Cents Per Unit

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Liberty Two Degrees:

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES - FULL YEAR DISTRIBUTION OF 59.22 CENTS PER UNIT

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES - FY NET ASSET VALUE PER UNIT INCREASED TO R9.86

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES - BALANCE SHEET HAS SIGNIFICANT GEARING CAPACITY

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES - PORTFOLIO VACANCY RATE INCREASED DURING YEAR TO 6.4% (FY2016: 4.6%)

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES - ‍MANAGEMENT FORECASTS A FULL YEAR DISTRIBUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 60 CENTS PER PARTICIPATORY UNIT FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​