May 20 (Reuters) - Liberty Two Degrees Ltd:

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LTD - RENTAL INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 WAS LARGELY IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LTD - COVID-19 STARTED TO IMPACT HOTEL OPERATIONS’ OCCUPANCY RATES IN MARCH

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LTD - THERE WERE SOME DELAYS IN FILLING VACANT SPACE

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES- DURING FIRST 2 WEEKS IN MAY, MALLS HAVE SEEN ABOUT 60% OF FOOTCOUNT RETURN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: