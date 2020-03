March 30 (Reuters) - Liberty Two Degrees Ltd:

* JSE: L2D - VOLUNTARY UPDATE – IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON L2D’S BUSINESS AND WITHDRAWAL OF FY20 DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LTD - L2D WITHDRAWS ITS DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE FOR 31 DECEMBER 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LTD - TURNOVER OF RETAIL TENANTS WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOCKDOWN IN S. AFRICA