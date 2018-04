April 9 (Reuters) - ‍Libstar :

* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO FLOAT ON MAIN BOARD OF JSE​

* ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO LIST ITS ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL ON MAIN BOARD OF SECURITIES EXCHANGE OPERATED BY JSE​

* SAYS EXPECTS TO BE LISTED IN FOOD PRODUCTS SECTOR OF JSE​ Source text for Eikon: