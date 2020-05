BRIEF-Libtayo® Results In Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Show Durable Responses That Deepen Over Time

May 29 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIBTAYO® (CEMIPLIMAB-RWLC) LONGER-TERM RESULTS IN ADVANCED CUTANEOUS SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA PRESENTED AT ASCO 2020 SHOW DURABLE RESPONSES THAT DEEPEN OVER TIME

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOW BOTH LONGER DURABILITY AND HIGHER COMPLETE RESPONSE RATES THAN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWED 46% OF PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SUBSTANTIAL TUMOR SHRINKAGE AFTER LIBTAYO TREATMENT

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL AND MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE HAVE YET TO BE REACHED FOR ANY TREATMENT GROUP

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - NO NEW AES RESULTING IN DEATH WERE REPORTED COMPARED TO PREVIOUS REPORTS IN TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: