BRIEF-Libtayo (Cemiplimab) Shows Clinically-Meaningful And Durable Responses In Second-Line Advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma

May 5 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIBTAYO (CEMIPLIMAB) SHOWS CLINICALLY-MEANINGFUL AND DURABLE RESPONSES IN SECOND-LINE ADVANCED BASAL CELL CARCINOMA

* OBJECTIVE RESPONSES SEEN IN APPROXIMATELY 29% OF PATIENTS WITH LOCALLY ADVANCED BASAL CELL CARCINOMA (BCC)

* IN A PRELIMINARY ANALYSIS, OBJECTIVE RESPONSES SEEN IN 21% OF PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC BCC

* REGENERON AND SANOFI PLAN REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN 2020

* 85% OF PATIENTS WHO RESPONDED TO LIBTAYO MAINTAINED THEIR RESPONSE FOR AT LEAST ONE YEAR