BRIEF-LICT announces PTPMS Communications' filing for legal action against Straight Path Communications
October 10, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-LICT announces PTPMS Communications' filing for legal action against Straight Path Communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LICT Corp

* LICT Corp - announces filing of legal action by PTPMS Communications against Straight Path Communications to obtain amount related to wireless licenses​

* LICT - ‍case is based on proposed transfer by straight path to verizon of straight path’s wireless licenses through acquisition by Verizon for $3.1 billion​

* LICT - “‍PTPMS is seeking ruling that straight path must pay co value of that 20% interest due to Verizon transaction”

* LICT Corp - ‍PTPMS is also requesting a trial to determine total value of its 20% interest in licenses​

* LICT Corp - co holds a 49% interest in PTPMS Communications LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

