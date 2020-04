BRIEF-Lidco Group FY Adjusted EBITDA Up 1.2 Mln Stg

April 21 (Reuters) - Lidco Group PLC:

* LIDCO GROUP PLC SAYS FY LIDCO PRODUCT REVENUE (EXCLUDING THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS) UP 19% TO £7.36M (FY19: £6.19M)

* LIDCO GROUP PLC SAYS FY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 3% TO £7.55M (FY19: £7.32M)

* LIDCO GROUP PLC SAYS FY GROSS MARGIN INCREASED TO 65.2% (FY19 RESTATED: 58.7%)

* LIDCO GROUP PLC SAYS FY ADJUSTED EBITDA IMPROVED BY £1.20M TO POSITIVE £0.04M (FY19: LOSS £1.16M)

* LIDCO GROUP - EXPECTS SALES IN THREE MONTHS ENDING 30 APRIL 2020 WILL EXCEED TOTAL SALES OF £3.5M ACHIEVED IN H1, FY20 AND SALES BUDGET FOR H1 FY21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: