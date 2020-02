Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lidco Group PLC:

* LIDCO GROUP PLC - PRE-CLOSE TRADING UPDATE

* BOARD EXPECTS TO REPORT POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FY20 (FY19: -£1.2M)

* LIDCO PRODUCT REVENUES FOR FY20 WERE UP 19% TO £7.4M (FY19: £6.2M)