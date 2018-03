March 20 (Reuters) - Lidco Group Plc:

* ‍END OF THIRD PARTY UK DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT​

* NEW OWNERS OF ARGON MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESS HAVE GIVEN NOTICE TO TERMINATE DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT, WHICH WILL END ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2018​