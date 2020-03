March 9 (Reuters) - Lidco Group PLC:

* LIDCO GROUP PLC - INCREASED CHINA SALES DEMAND DUE TO COVID-19

* LIDCO- BEIJING GLORYWAY MEDICAL RECENTLY SOLD SMALL NUMBER OF MONITORS IN WUHAN, CHINA AS A DIRECT RESPONSE TO COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK

* LIDCO - IN TALKS WITH HEALTHCARE INSTITUTIONS IN NUMBER OF AFFECTED AREAS, PREPARED TO BE FLEXIBLE TO MEET ANY SHORTTERM INCREASED MONITORING NEEDS