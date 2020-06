BRIEF-Lidds Announces A Capital Raise

June 11 (Reuters) - Lidds AB:

* REG- LIDDS ANNOUNCES A CAPITAL RAISE OF A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 59.3 MILLION AND ACCORDINGLY SECURES LONG-TERM FINANCING

* LIDDS AB - RESOLVED TO CARRY OUT A CAPITAL RAISE OF A MAXIMUM OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 59.3 MILLION

* LIDDS AB - CAPITAL RAISE IS CARRIED OUT THROUGH A COMPLETED NEW SHARE ISSUE WITH DEVIATION FROM SHAREHOLDERS’ PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 22.3 MILLION

* LIDDS AB - CAPITAL RAISE IS CARRIED OUT THROUGH NEW SHARE ISSUE WITH PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS WITH A MAXIMUM OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 37.1 MILLION

* LIDDS AB - SHARE PRICE IN SHARE ISSUES IS DETERMINED TO SEK 12 PER SHARE.

* LIDDS AB - SUBSCRIPTION IN RIGHTS ISSUE SHALL TAKE PLACE DURING PERIOD COMMENCING ON 23 JUNE UP TO AND INCLUDING 7 JULY 2020