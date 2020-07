July 9 (Reuters) - Lidds AB:

* REG-LIDDS PUBLISHES THE OUTCOME IN THE SHARE ISSUES

* DEMAND WAS HIGH AND RIGHTS ISSUE WAS HEAVILY OVERSUBSCRIBED

* SUBSCRIPTION RATE AMOUNTED TO 372 PERCENT.

* LIDDS RAISES APPROXIMATELY SEK 59.3 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE EXPENSES THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE AND DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE