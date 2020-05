May 19 (Reuters) - Lidds AB:

* REG-LIPROCA PHASE IIB STUDY RESULTS INDICATE CANCER CONTROL

* STUDY MET BOTH PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* MRI DATA SHOWS NO PROGRESSION OF PROSTATE CANCER IN ANY PATIENTS, AND EVEN REGRESSION IN SOME PATIENTS

* FINAL DATA FROM LPC-004 STUDY CONFIRMS LIPROCA® DEPOT'S POTENTIAL AS A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE ANTI-ANDROGEN TREATMENT FOR PROSTATE CANCER PATIENTS THAT CURRENTLY ARE NOT TREATED BUT KEPT UNDER 'ACTIVE SURVEILLANCE'