* REG-LIDDS: NANOZOLID® WITH CUTTING EDGE STING AGONIST BECOMES A KEY PROJECT FOR LIDDS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY FIELD

* INJECTIONS OF A NANOZOLID FORMULATED STING AGONIST PROVEN TO ACHIEVE SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS ON TUMOR GROWTH REDUCTION​