BRIEF-Lidds Says Analysis Of Tumors Confirms Depot Function Of NZ-Tlr9

March 25 (Reuters) - Lidds AB:

* REG-LIDDS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRECLINICAL DATA FOR NANOZOLID®-TLR9 AGONIST PROJECT

* LIDDS AB - IN VIVO EFFICACY IS AS GOOD AS WITH REPEATED INJECTIONS OF STANDARD TLR9 AGONIST

* LIDDS AB - PHARMACOKINETIC ANALYSIS OF TREATED TUMORS HAS CONFIRMED DEPOT FUNCTION OF NZ-TLR9.

* LIDDS AB - HAS PERFORMED PRECLINICAL STUDIES USING A TLR9 AGONIST FORMULATED WITH NANOZOLID® (NZ-TLR9) SHOWING THAT A SINGLE NZ-TLR9 INJECTION IS REDUCING TUMOR GROWTH AND IMPROVES SURVIVAL RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)