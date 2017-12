BRIEF-Lidds With Immune-Stimulating Agent Demonstrates Significant Efficacy

Dec 27 (Reuters) - LIDDS AB:

* REG-LIDDS: NANOZOLID® WITH IMMUNE-STIMULATING AGENT DEMONSTRATES SIGNIFICANT EFFICACY

* ‍COMPLETED FIRST STEPS IN PROJECT ASSESSING FEASIBILITY OF USING NANOZOLID FOR INTRATUMORAL IMMUNOTHERAPY​

* SAYS ‍NANOZOLID TECHNOLOGY CAN BE LEVERAGED TO DEVELOP NOVEL IMMUNOTHERAPIES THAT CAN ACT LOCALLY OR INTRATUMORALLY.​

* ‍SUCCESSFUL COMBINATION TREATMENT COULD INCREASE RESPONSE RATES AND EFFICACY RATES OF CURRENT IMMUNOTHERAPIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)